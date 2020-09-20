Tarek El Moussa’s Reported Reaction to Ant & Christina Anstead’s Split Is So Sad

In 2017, HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead (then-El Moussa) shocked the world by announcing they were ending their marriage and long partnership. But as Tarek moved on with Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young, and Christina moved on with Ant Anstead, we were starting to think that all this was for the best — only to be rocked once again by news of a sudden split. After less than two years of marriage, Christina and Ant are calling it quits (and, we assume, wrapping up reality show Christina on the Coast about her life and marriage). And while we certainly wouldn’t expect Tarek to be a shoulder for Christina to cry on, his reported reaction is making us even sadder about the Anstead split — and setting us back to wondering what really went wrong between Tarek and Christina in the first place.

According to an unnamed source, Tarek has been happily keeping his mind off his ex’s relationship as much as possible since their split — recently, made all the more possible by the distractions of planning an engagement and wedding with fiancée Heather. But per this account, Tarek doesn’t exactly sound indifferent to Christina. It sounds like he’s created very specific boundaries on what he wants their relationship to look like.

“Christina and Tarek only talk about work and the kids (daughter Taylor & son Brayden), they’re not really friends. As the mother of his children, he wants her to be happy, but they don’t discuss personal lives at all,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant and he’ll be there to support the kids with the transition.”

Look, we’re not by any means going to say this is a worst-case scenario ex situation. They both have the kids’ best interests at heart and they have a peaceful, conflict avoidant co-parenting relationship — something many exes would kill for. But at the same time, we hope that one day these two can get a tiny bit closer than “not asking, don’t care” status when it comes to their personal lives too.

