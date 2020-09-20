Ron & Jasmine Cephas-Jones’ Father-Daughter Emmys Win Would Make Randall Pearson So Proud

It was a night that would have made the Pearson family proud. At Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys, Ron Cephas-Jones landed a win for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, his second for his role as Randall Pearson’s biological dad William Hill on This Is Us. But it was also a major first, both for the veteran actor and the Emmy Awards themselves — with this win, Ron and daughter Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who had snagged an Emmy earlier in the week for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn, became the first father-daughter duo in Emmys history to take home awards the same year. A dad and his daughter winning awards in the same industry the same year is the kind of thing we would totally expect to happen on This Is Us (and be fully prepared to cry over). But the fact that it happened in real life is that much sweeter.

After Ron won his second award for This Is Us, he chatted (virtually) with the Emmys press room — and it’s clear that all he could think about was his daughter’s success.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel,” Ron said, per Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words.”

The proud dad later took to Twitter to Instagram and doubled down on his jubilance: “SECOND TIME AROUND,HOW SWEET IT IS.History:FATHER/Daughter Emmys same year!!! BLESSED!HUMBLED!GRATEFUL! HARDWORK!! FAITH!!JOURNEY!!!PEEKS!!VALLEYS!!SUPPORT!!!FAMILY!!FRIENDSHIP!!!BROTHERHOOD/SISTERHOOD!!!LOVE!!!LIVE!!!LIFE!!!LOVE❤️🎭🎥🌞🙏🏾THANK YOU!(One) LoveandLight Always.🎉🥂🥁. 😸.”

If that’s not a dad post, we don’t know what is. For her part, Jasmine nodded that their incredible history-making win by quoting Hamilton, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that made her famous.

“Legacy…. what is a Legacy?” she writes. “First time in History and Herstory. Wow. @cephasjaz @televisionacad.”

We have a feeling this family won’t be done making history (or herstory) any time soon.

