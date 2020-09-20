Meghan Markle’s Friend Jessica Mulroney Now Says They Never Feuded About White Privilege At All

For Meghan Markle, 2020 has been a year of shedding that which does not serve her, including her status as a senior working royal in the British Royal Family. For some time, we’d thought Meghan’s ~cleansing~ had also included longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian stylist found at the Duchess of Sussex’s side for most major life events since she’s been in the public eye. When Black influencer Sasha Exeter came forward in June accusing Mulroney of bullying and revealing threatening messages she’d received, there was immediate backlash and criticism over Mulroney’s deployment of white privilege, including losing her reality TV show I Do, Redo. Meghan was thought to be among her critics — but Mulroney is now saying that she and Meghan never feuded at all, and the Duchess has been calling her every day to check in on her throughout this scandal. What is the truth?!

Mulroney updated her followers on the latest with her friendship with Meghan via her new favorite form of communication: the Instagram post and delete. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Mulroney denies all feud rumors outright, blaming tabloid culture and saying Meghan is “family.”

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family,” she wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. “She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

This is the second time Mulroney has post-and-deleted about Meghan in recent weeks, the first being a photo of her son serving as a page boy in Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding.

“I see this and pure joy,” she wrote under the post — then deleted it hours later.

While Mulroney’s been sending mixed messages, Meghan has been characteristically quiet throughout all this, not offering a single comment since the rumors began. While sources have spoken on Meghan’s behalf and claimed she struggled with the side of Mulroney revealed by Exeter coming forward, this new claim has us wondering how much of a reaction Meghan had at all.

A passionate advocate for racial justice, Meghan has been an inspiration to so many as the first Black royal in the BRF for centuries, and it’s safe to say her judgment of Mulroney’s character outstrips what we can assess from an Instagram story. But precisely because so many women look up to her, we also hope she can in someway address Mulroney’s problematic behavior as she moves forward with the friendship.

