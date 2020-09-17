Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Kaia Gerber Pose For New Mother-Daughter Photoshoot

We’ve already determined long ago that Kaia Gerber and her mom Cindy Crawford practically look like twins, even though they’re 35 years apart. On Thursday, this mother-daughter duo reminded us yet again that age is just a number when Crawford shared a photo of her and Gerber modeling in what look like near-identical outfits. They look so much alike in these photos that we basically had to squint just to tell the difference between them!

“When your garage is converted into a studio, WFH takes on a whole new meaning!” the supermodel mom wrote on Instagram. “On set with my favorite model @kaiagerber for @omega ❤” she added. Yes, they may be modeling watches but we can’t get enough of their shiny matching black pants (culottes for Gerber and ankle-length for Crawford) and beachy hairstyles. What’s unique about this photo, compared to their other lookalike photos, is that they’re actually posing together. It reminds us of their March 2016 Vogue Paris magazine cover, when Gerber was only 16!

Even though Gerber is only 19-years-old, her mom is seemingly her best friend. On her birthday, the supermodel shared a photo of 10-year-old Gerber wearing a princess outfit. “So proud of the woman you are becoming!” she wrote. Gerber will always be Crawford’s little girl, but she’s still paving her own path in the industry.

Like Kaia Gerber, these kids are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.