Ashley Tisdale Just Confirmed She’s Expecting Her First Child With the Sweetest Bump Pic

It’s a High School Musical baby, y’all! Ashley Tisdale, AKA Sharpay Evans, has just blown our minds with the sweetest pregnancy reveal, and we couldn’t be happier for her and husband Christopher French. Tisdale and French are now expecting their first child, embarking out on the wild, wild world of parenting — and this adorable set of photos debuting her brand-new baby bump has us so excited for this family’s next chapter.

Tisdale didn’t bother with words on her Instagram announcement (though if each picture’s worth a thousand words, she basically used 2,000). Instead, she let these photos do the talking. Posed barefoot in an angelic long white dress, Tisdale touches her forehead to (much taller) French’s, who towers over his wife in a white dress shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers. In the first photo, their heads are pressed together — in the second, their eyes meet, and a smile spreads across Tisdale’s face. In both, her arms are blissfully cradling the bump visible below her dress.

For Tisdale and French, who married in late 2014, this baby has been a long time coming — though they’ve always been adamant that there’s no rush. As recently as 2019, 35-year-old Tisdale told People she wasn’t ready to have kids just yet, and advocated for women having more freedom to choose when and if they wanted to start a family.

“It’s okay to not want to start a family right away,” she told the outlet. “People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options.”

Clearly, the right time is now, and we’re all the more excited knowing how thoughtful and intentional Tisdale’s been with her planning. If she’s expecting, that’s because she’s 200% committed to becoming a mom, and that’s definitely worth the wait.

