Zayn Malik Shares Proud Words Following Birth of Daughter with Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is officially a mom! The 25-year-old model welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Hadid confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday, September 23, and the two new parents are over the moon about the birth of their daughter.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕,” Hadid wrote underneath a black and white photo of their newborns’ little hand holding on to dad Malik’s thumb.

And Malik shared a few sweet words about his daughter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, also took the opportunity to share about the good news, writing a handwritten poem dedicated to his grandchild Sep. 24. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

Fans speculated the proud grandpa let the news slip before daughter Hadid was ready for the world to know. The same handwritten letter was posted Sep. 16. “In the name of God the merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he captioned the post that has since been deleted.

The couples’ pregnancy news first was announced in April and Gigi’s mom Yolanda was surprised fans knew her daughter was expecting. “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press,” she said on Dutch television show RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

