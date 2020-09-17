Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed their duet “Happy Anywhere” for the ACM Awards last night and, sure, that moment is in the headlines this morning. But what the internet is really talking about is a photoshopped snapshot of the couple that Stefani posted ahead of the show. Spoiler alert: The original photo was taken in the ‘90s, long before Stefani and Shelton hooked up. And yet, tall drink of water that he is, Shelton stands next to Stefani in the picture — right where Gavin Rossdale used to be. Yep! Stefani pasted her current beau in over her ex. Who knew she could be such a delightfully shady lady?

At first glance, it’s almost believable that Stefani and Shelton knew each other in the throwback photo. She’s rocking a classic ‘90s No Doubt look, and he’s standing next to her in his signature ‘90s mullet. “#datenight @acmawards w my boo,” she captioned it. Cute, right? Well, it didn’t take eagle-eyed fans long to realize this wasn’t just any random picture that Stefani tossed Shelton into. “You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!!” wrote one fan, adding several laugh-til-you-cry emojis. Amused, another pointed out, “This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol.”

And while most fans seem to be enjoying the photoshopped throwback, some diehard Stefani and Rossdale ‘shippers didn’t find the humor. Commented one such fan, “Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past. True ‘90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh.”

Here’s the original, for reference.

Stefani and Rossdale met in 1995 when Stefani’s No Doubt opened for Rossdale’s band Bush. Not surprisingly, they soon became one of the ‘90s most beloved music couples. They married in 2002 and went on to have three children — sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — over the course of their nearly 13-year marriage. However, the couple split in 2015 amid reports that he’d been having an affair with the boys’ longtime nanny.

Later in 2015, Stefani and also-recently-divorced Shelton began dating. For the most part, it would seem Stefani (and her new “boo”) have managed to keep things amicable with the Bush rocker. Having said that, Rossdale has done a few interviews recently that could certainly be perceived as a little shady.

Earlier this summer, he called co-parenting during the pandemic “a real big dilemma.” And just last month, Rossdale referred to the exes’ divorce as “the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.” He also lamented “being misunderstood.”

