Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, & More Arrive at the 2020 ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards hosted by Keith Urban will air live Wednesday, September 16 on CBS — and for the first time in the show’s history, the ACM Awards will broadcast from three iconic country music venues including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

The annual show will look a little bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from not having a traditional red carpet, there will also not be an audience. Yet despite these changes, host Urban is still very much looking forward to the evening. “[I’m excited] that the show’s going on!” Urban told People. “It was a challenge to figure out how we were going to do this with no audience and not in Las Vegas and not in April. But we’ll be in Nashville, and I’ll be live at the Grand Ole Opry. We’ll also have artists at the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium. It’s going to be a fun night.”

How could it not be a great night with the line-up they’ve got? We’re talking performances like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing their latest single “Happy Anywhere”, Luke Bryan performing his hit single, “One Margarita”, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and P!NK performing the world television premiere of “One Too Many”, and more! And Taylor Swift will return to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years with her world premiere performance of “Betty” off her new album Folklore.

As we anxiously await one of country music’s biggest nights, let’s take a look at the stars as they start to arrive.

Kelsea Ballerini

Look out, Carole Baskin — Kelsea Ballerini may be the new cat-print queen in tonight’s sparkly ACM look.

Taylor Swift

Back for the first time in seven years, Taylor Swift is all grown up in a sequined red mock neck and high-waisted pants paired with soft curls.

Tenille Townes

What a day. Such a wonderful, wild hazy dream to be part of the #ACMAwards tonight! Sure am honoured to get to perform at @TheRyman! I hope watching tonight fills up your tank w/ hope & that you feel the ❤️ of country music sending you lots of love!

📺: 8/7c on CBS/CBS All Access pic.twitter.com/5drfjC3lMG — Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) September 16, 2020

All gold everything! This jumpsuit is one of our favorite looks for sure.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris has arrived at the #ACMAwards — and we can't wait to watch her perform "To Hell & Back" from her album GIRL! 💕 https://t.co/JKtTKtpl0A pic.twitter.com/7eWzR8kWEL — People (@people) September 16, 2020

Summer might be over, but don’t tell new mom Maren Morris! Her tropical print wrap dress is beachy all year long.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan could be wearing this look to a Friday night date at the movies or the 2020 ACMs . . . versatile, but also, why won’t these boys dress up?!

Thomas Rhett

We get it, Thomas: the scruffy beard and flannel works for you. Carry on.

Dan and Shay

Our guys @DanAndShay lookin' sharp for the #ACMawards! What city are you watching from tonight? pic.twitter.com/JCPtKuqWDi — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 16, 2020

Now this is some red carpet fashion! Dan and Shay aren’t letting a pandemic get in the way of their formalwear.

Riley Green

All smiles for @RileyGreenMusic as he holds his new ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/IrXi0EGSJa — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 16, 2020

Congrats, Riley! The always-casual country star is celebrating his first-ever win as New Male Artist.

Eric Church

Wearing a mask to the #ACMawards? Stick THAT in a country song! @ericchurch pic.twitter.com/IutYHYOtBf — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 16, 2020

Eric Church is rocking serious COVID-meets-country fashion by pairing a brown suede jacket with today’s hottest accessory: the face mask.

Florida Georgia Line

Coming at you from the @opry tonight! Feels so good to be back on stage 🚀 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/9NeI7fW6dk — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) September 16, 2020

Florida Georgia Line is so, so ready to perform tonight, and they’ve even color-coordinated their blues and beiges to show it.

The ACM Awards will air Sept. 16 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS.

