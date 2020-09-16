Sneak a Peek at Kate Middleton & Prince William in the Kitchen Together

Kate Middleton and Prince William are quite the pair in the kitchen! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to a famous East London bakery, Beigel Bake, in an effort to highlight businesses supporting their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video shared to Instagram Wednesday, William and Kate can be seen wearing red aprons while donning face masks helping the bagel shop with their morning routine.

Beigel Bake, opened in 1977, is a family-run business serving thousands of bagels every day. Before the pandemic, the bakery was open 24-hours — but after having to furlough many of its employees had to cut back the shop’s hours of operation.

The co-owner of the Brick Lane eatery, Amnon Cohen, told the Jewish Chronicle that the royal couple was really nice and that they weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. And Amnon’s son, who also works at the bakery added: “they were very informal, colloquial speaking which was great to see and it was nice to see them out and about.”

The Duke and Duchess appeared to have a real knack for bagel-making. “They were really good,” Cohen’s son continued. They had a light touch.” One of the employees even joked, “you’re after my job.” According to the JC, the bakery was forced to furlough most of its staff earlier in the pandemic after reducing opening hours, but months later, more than half of workers are back.

And the bagel shop was very appreciative of the royals’ help. “We can’t thank @kensingtonroyal enough for their gratitude,” involvement and kindness. We feel truly blessed by all the support during COVID-19 and happy we can provide that Beigel fix ‼️”

