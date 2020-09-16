Did Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Just Shade Angelina Jolie With a Pic From Her Wedding Site?

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle drags on into its fourth year, the actor appears to have finally started moving on with a young German model by the name of Nicole Poturalski. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had fans buzzing when he took Poturalski to Château Miraval, the vineyard he co-owns with Jolie at which they married in 2014, just weeks after Jolie’s request for a new judge in their custody hearings — and, on the date of he and Jolie’s wedding anniversary (ouch!). Naturally, rumors that Poturalski has escalated tensions between Pitt and Jolie have flown ever since — and we hate to say it, but the model’s latest photo sure seems to be fanning those flames. Not only does Poturalski’s caption hint at tuning out the “hate,” but it appears that Poturalski may even be posing at the Pitt-Jolie wedding site in her snap.

Poturalski is based in Berlin, Germany, where she lives with son Emil, and reports claim she maintains an open marriage with Emil’s father, restaurateur Roland Mary. But while the model’s last few Instagram snaps have been tagged in Berlin following her return from her weekend trip with Pitt, this most recent photo series is notably absent a geotag, and we’re getting serious vineyard vibes from that greenery she’s walking under.

“Happy people don’t hate,” Poturalski writes under the photos, a captioned well-matched to the almost-smirk creeping across her face in these stunning sunlit pics. But is she really taking a hit at Jolie with this, suggesting that Jolie’s reacting negatively to the relationship? More likely, Poturalski has simply been flooded with thousands of new viewers and commenters since the rumors about Pitt began, many of whom no doubt have strong feelings about whether or not she should be dating the actor — and this caption could easily serve an an all-purpose “haters gonna hate” to the general public.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

