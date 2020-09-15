Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be finally coming to an end, but the series’ teaser for upcoming season 19 proves they won’t be going down quietly. Among the season’s many intrigues (including, ugh, Tristan Thompson drama), there are some pretty shocking reveals about everybody’s favorite will-they won’t-they: eldest sis Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign. Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has had more than its fair share of ups and downs, but Scott has always stayed a close part of the family, he and Kourtney mutually determined to make a close relationship work for their kids. And with Disick’s romance with Sofia Richie in the rearview, this teaser heavily suggests that he and Kourtney are back together — and that Kourtney’s pregnant and expecting baby #4.

The details about Scott come out during a clip of a poolside gathering in season 19 with the whole gang: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Scott, crying babies, running kids, you name it. But Kim’s just had a surprising conversation with Scott and she wants answers.

“Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby No. 4,'” Kim tells Kourtney. “Was that serious? I want to know.”

“Are you pregnant?” a voice that sounds like Kim asks a moment later, while the camera tightens in on Kourtney smiling and not saying a word.

The teaser also seems to hint at a larger reconciliation between Scott and the Kardashian family. He’s seen talking about a trauma treatment center, then revealing that the facility leaked his location. “I was like, ‘I don’t trust anybody here,'” Scott confesses on a Zoom call with Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Rob.

If Kourtney does have a secret pregnancy reveal, it would be totally fitting for the family to break the news on the show to ensure they go out with a bang. But then again, maybe they just knew we’d go nuts over this teaser.

