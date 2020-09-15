Ivanka Trump Is On Track to Become President After Donald Trump, Says Mom Ivana

Senior advisor to the President Ivanka Trump plays no small role in the White House, a common presence at father and POTUS Donald Trump’s side. And while many have privately wondered whether the businesswoman intends to pursue a life in politics, a new Ivana Trump interview revealed that one Trump is already confident there are big things in Ivanka’s political future. Ivana is certain that “au courant” daughter Ivanka has a future in the White House, citing both her poise as a public figure and her current experience working alongside her father. Descriptions from inside the administration suggest that Ivanka really does have President Donald’s ear — so, should we have been listening all along when Ivana told us that she has her eye on the presidency? Are we looking at Ivanka Trump becoming the first woman POTUS in the years after dad Donald?

According to Donald’s first wife Ivana, her daughter Ivanka is a natural leader — and the experience she’s getting right now in her dad’s administration seems to Ivana like one more reason she would have an inside track on the position.

“She’s in the White House every day. She’s next to her father every day. She knows all, what is going around,” Ivana told British talk show Loose Women. “I think she could one day be the first girl, woman president. Definitely. She’s smart as hell. She’s beautiful. She’s au courant. And how much more can you have?”

The truth is, while people are only asking overtly now about Ivanka’s presidential ambitions, Ivana has been trumpeting her potential for years. In Ivana Trump’s 2017 memoir Raising Trump: Family Values From America’s First Mother, a title that arguably suggests she expects Ivanka to be president some day anyway, Donald’s ex makes the same assertion: “One day, she might be the first female — and Jewish — POTUS.”

She then expanded on the timeline she had in mind, and explained the title of “First Mother” for her book: “Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president. First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work.”

The specifics of Ivanka’s White House position have always been something of a mystery to the public (and reportedly, to some members of the administration as well). But her power and influence over Donald have never been questioned — and per Ivana, that’s the relationship that matters. Trump health appointee Michael Caputo also confirms that Ivanka holds the president’s attention more than most.

“She was quiet in the meetings, but Mr. Trump would turn to her and ask her questions,” Caputo told The Atlantic writer Elaina Plott in 2019. “It became clear to me that he trusted Ivanka more than anyone.”

Of course, working closely with the current POTUS shouldn’t be a qualifier for a future elected official, and both Caputo and businesswoman Ivana seem to be approaching this with more of an eye for how a CEO would choose his replacement than how a country might choose its next leader. But as this Trump administration faces the election in November, Ivana is reminding us that another Trump presidency could soon rear its head.

