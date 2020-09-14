Ivana Trump Implies She’d Be a Better First Lady For Donald Trump Than Melania

Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump and mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump, has found a comfortable place for herself in the halo of media attention surrounding the Trump family. She has Secret Service agents when she needs them, she tells British talk show Loose Women in her first interview since his inauguration, and can have POTUS on the phone at the touch of a finger — but she gets to decide how involved she is, and isn’t tied to the busy demands of a White House life. Still, Ivana certainly has opinions about how these things ought to go, and her commentary on Donald and current wife and First Lady Melania Trump didn’t exactly go hand in hand. Donald, according to Ivana, has been doing a great job in the White House — as would she, given the opportunity, she adds. But as for how Melania’s doing now? Ivana’s version of “no comment” sure has a lot to say.

First off, Ivana made it clear that her relationship is with Donald and Donald alone — not, as she refers to Melania and Marla Maples, his “ex-wives” (the shade!). “I speak directly to Mr. President. I don’t get involved with his ex-wives or his private life,” she told the hosts.

Their relationship is mostly about their shared children, Ivana explains, and she certainly tries to shy away from giving the President advice. Noting that, had things gone differently, Ivana might have held the position of FLOTUS, the hosts asked if she ever regretted not getting a shot at the White House instead.

“I really don’t like the politics that much,” Ivana clarifies. “I would do a great job in the White House but I really — it isn’t in my inspiration.”

Ivana prefers the freedom of her life now, though she’s proud of ex-husband Donald for doing what she calls a “great job” in his new role. When asked how she thinks First Lady Melania has pulled it off, she’s less glowing.

“I am not sure,” Ivana demurs. “She’s very quiet and she really doesn’t go to too many places. She goes to stuff when she has to go…she’s quiet.”

Ivana Trump is loud, proud, and back in the spotlight — though it seems she’s never really left President Donald’s ear.

