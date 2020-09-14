Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating seven years of marriage Monday, Sep 14 — and wow, time flies! It feels like just yesterday the two were married. And in honor of their wedding anniversary, the Cravings author took to social media to share the oh-so creative gifts she was given to honor her and Legend’s special day.

The 34-year-old shared what Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, made for her and Legend on Instagram stories Monday morning. On the front side of the card, we can see the fun-loving family of four sitting on the couch smiling for the camera, and of course, Disney princess stickers to add that special Luna touch.

Teigen went on to read the back of the card which Miles and Luna handwrote for their parents. “Hi Mom mommy and dad,” the card read. “So happy you got married, I love you.”

Luna also drew a picture of her parents that Teigen shared. “This is us on our wedding day,” Teigen said while admiring Luna’s drawing. “I did actually have a red dress on, it was my night time dress, she has a good memory just from old pictures.

Miles also presented his mom with another gift. In a video shared by Teigen, the 2-year-old can be seen handing his mom a black and white photo of her and Legend from their wedding with blue marker colored across the picture. Miles added his own touch saying he “painted mommy.” “I love it,” she told Miles while laughing.

Teigen and Legend got married on Sept. 14, 2013, after having met on the set of Legend’s music video in 2007. The couple now shares two kids together — Luna and Miles — and are expecting baby no. 3 which Luna is very excited about. “Luna is very, very excited,” Tiegen shared on Twitter. “Miles, not so much.”

The news broke they were expecting their third child after the premiere of Legend’s music video “Wild” when fans spotted Legend cradling what looked to be Tegein’s baby bump.

