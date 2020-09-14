Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Says Megan Fox’s Sons Are Better Off After Their Split

Everyone’s had their eyes on Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife Megan Fox this summer, as the 90210 star announced their split seemingly days before Fox and new boo Machine Gun Kelly made their debut. But another ex of Green’s has some input on the situation too: Vanessa Marcil, Green’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his eldest son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, age 18. In a series of Instagram stories and comments, Marcil reminded fans that Green had cut off son Kassius for five years without explanation and kept him from a relationship with his brothers, and congratulated Fox for moving on to bigger and better things. While Marcil is mindful (and proud) of the relationship between Kassius and his father today, she also has some strongly-formed opinions about Green’s capabilities as a dad — and she’s throwing some serious shade on how the actor has been towards his kids with Fox too.

When Marcil posted a throwback of her and Green in memory of 9/11, a commenter suggested she was still in love with the actor — but her response makes it clear that his failures as a father have colored her perception of him beyond reparation.

“I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive,” she wrote. “I celebrate Kassius’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father’s life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again. 5 years apart with no explanation is devastating for children. For siblings. My son is also an incredible & protective big brother.”

Green and Fox share three sons: Noah, age 7, Bodhi, age 6, and Journey, age 4. And while Kassius reportedly had a friendly relationship with Fox early on, Marcil reports that she and Green then unexpectedly cut off contact with Kassius for five years, shutting him out of a relationship with his young brothers — though it’s clear she blames Green for that decision more than Fox.

In Instagram stories later captured by The Daily Mail, Marcil called out Fox specifically, saying: “I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her pubic life at this young age…Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children.”

In addition to praising Fox’s living life for herself with MGK, Marcil may have been taking a veiled hit at Green’s social media activity lately, which has been (in contrast to Fox’s PG-13+ feed) very heavy on kid content, and definitely not putting his sons out of the spotlight.

As far as Marcil is concerned, Green still has a lot of growing up to do to be the kind of father his kids deserve, and she hopes he’ll get the help he needs.

“I did however feel sorry for him. I still do,” she writes on Instagram. “He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

It sounds like Marcil and Fox might have plenty to talk about — but it might be best to take that conversation offline.

