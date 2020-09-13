Kelly Clarkson has always been an open book. You hear it in her music, you feel it on her talk show, and you fall in love with it every time you watch an interview — but superstar Clarkson is well aware that being open about her life right now affects more than just her. Earlier this summer, Clarkson shocked fans with the news that she had filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares young kids Remy Alexander and River Rose. The seemingly happy couple had “irreconcilable differences” — and Clarkson’s naturally no-filter approach to sharing her personal life has had to change in response. She’s admitted that her new album written in 2020 will detail the emotional ride of her breakup and heartbreak, but we now know that she’ll likely address the split on The Kelly Clarkson Show too. Here’s what the “Since U Been Gone” singer has in mind.

Clarkson recently opened up about, well, not opening up when it comes to her and Blackstock, acknowledging that their two kids, aged 4 and 6, are her first consideration when it comes to sharing information about their life.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she tells The Los Angeles Times. “There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.”

So, while Clarkson is understandably putting her family’s processing first right now, she’s also aware that she’s a public figure, and an open one at that, earning acclaim early on for the personal connections she made on new talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. And given the nature of the conversations she has on the show, the Texas native knows that’s the most likely forum for her to honestly discuss the divorce.

“I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show,” she says. “And it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

“Because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it,” she reiterates — so, no on-screen therapy sessions or anything like that. For Clarkson, that kind of super-personal processing comes in her writing, and it’s why she’s hinted her next album will be her most personal yet.

“I actually told my therapist recently, ‘I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet,'” the singer confessed. “That’s me expressing it. I usually leave it in the songs and that’s usually my therapy.”

We have a feeling we’ll be looking at some loaded lyrics whenever that album hits — but we’re glad that Clarkson is planning to address the split non-musically too, in whatever way she feels comfortable.

