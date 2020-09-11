Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen isn’t the only one revealing tales of him time with the president — Cohen’s daughter Samantha has also opened up about a rather disturbing encounter with President Trump. In a revealing new interview Friday with Vanity Fair, the now 24-year-old recounts being sexualized by Trump when she was a teenager — and it’s a memory that her father also details in his newly released tell-all Disloyal.

As Cohen details in the book, it was a hot summer day in 2012 when he was standing with Trump outside the pool area at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, discussing “some pressing business matter, like the size of the breasts of a woman sunbathing on a lounge chair.” Cohen writes that he remembers Trump whistling and looking over at the tennis courts: “Look at that piece of a**,” Trump said. “I’d love some of that.” Little did Trump know, he was talking about Cohen’s then 15-year-old daughter. Cohen turned to Trump and said, “That’s my daughter.”

Cohen’s book continues to recount the uncomfortable anecdote: “That’s your daughter? When did she get so hot?” Trump said. Cohen writes that he didn’t respond but remembered thinking, “Who talks about a man’s daughter in that way?” And when Samantha approached her father and gave him a kiss on the cheek, Trump apparently asked for one too — to which the teen “complied with a tiny peck.” Cohen writes that Trump then offered him a “bro-like bumped fist” after questioning Samantha about her looks. “When did you get such a beautiful figure?” Trump said. “You better watch out because in a few years I’ll be dating one of your friends.”

Cohen shares this disturbing experience while also acknowledging that he didn’t know how to protect his daughter — and admitted it wasn’t the first or last time it happened. “As usual, not knowing how to extricate myself from the situation and spare my sweet daughter any more of this unwanted and inappropriate attention.”

Now, years later, Samantha Cohen tells Vanity Fair that the incident with Trump wasn’t the first time she was sexualized by the men her father surrounded himself with. “There are so many creepy men, and it was hardly the first comment like that I’d heard,” she said. “It was almost meaningless to me at the moment because I’d heard them before. If you can hit on a 15-year-old, I am pretty sure there is something wrong with you, and when you allow someone with that little integrity to be in the most powerful office, that sets the tone for the rest of the country’s culture.”

She goes on to tell the publication that she remembered the incident her father described just a little bit differently: “My dad always tuned out everything negative Trump said about him, but what I remember was Trump saying, ‘Thank God she got those looks from her mother. She certainly didn’t get them from you,'” Samantha recalled. “I was not desensitized to someone putting down my dad and insulting him and degrading him. That was one of the reasons I hated Trump so much.”

Samatha also says her father knew how she felt about Trump, and adds that she urged him to quit. But with Trump allegedly threatening to cut Cohen’s pay in half or withhold his bonuses, as Cohen claims in Disloyal, he never stood up to him — until now.

