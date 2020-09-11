Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Just Welcomed Their ‘Dream’ Baby Boy

He’s here and he’s beautiful! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s family just got a little bigger, the former O.C. star confirmed. We’ve known that Meester was pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Brody, with whom she also shares 5-year-old daughter Arlo Day. But true to form, the couple didn’t make any kind of official announcement (they didn’t with the pregnancy either, but the Gossip Girl icon’s bump spoke for itself). We’ve only learned about the arrival of their bouncing baby boy (and first son!) because of an off-hand announcement Brody made on Twitch — but hey, the announcement itself is cute as heck, so we will take it.

Brody was participating in the special The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular on Twitch when he oh-so-casually dropped the news that young Arlo Day now has a baby brother at home.

“I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid,” Brody said. “I have a boy, and he’s a dream. He’s a dream boy.”

Meester and Brody aren’t just private about their kids — they even got married under the radar, in a secret 2014 ceremony with only their nearest and dearest in on the ceremony. Maybe Meester and Brody experienced so much fame as teens on hit shows that they’ve been happy to lay low ever since, or maybe they’re just too entranced with their baby boy to even consider whether or not to announce the news. Either way, we couldn’t be happier for this family and their dreamy, dreamy baby boy.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2020.

