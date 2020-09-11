Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Opening Up About Why She Filed for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

When celebrities break up, they deserve to go through the same mourning process as everyone else: crying, eating lots of ice cream, refusing to go outside for days on end (hey, at least that’s a public safety recommendation now anyway!). So naturally, our first concern when we heard that Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock was that both these celebs were getting all the emotional support they needed to get through this at an already overwhelming and tough time. Our second concern, however, came from that teeny-tiny selfish place within that just has to know what exactly could have gone wrong in a couple we thought was fine — happy even! — just weeks before the news. Clarkson, because she owes us nothing and hasn’t felt like sharing, has stayed quiet about the split until now, when she suddenly revealed that she’d recorded a new album in the time she thought she was privately mourning her relationship. Clarkson has written what she calls her most personal album yet detailing her relationship with Blackstock from the start to its very final days, and it’s the most we’ve heard the star talk about her relationship in months.

Clarkson reflected on the process of making her album and the emotional toll it took on her with Today‘s Willie Geist, admitting that it felt both healing and totally surreal to hear those intimate details incorporated into her work.

Kelly Clarkson says making her new album was 'therapeutic' amid divorce https://t.co/wmmxzy9uPt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 11, 2020

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released. And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me,” Clarkson said. “There’s one that my kids sing in the car…and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along.”

Clarkson shares two kids with Blackstock: 4-year-old son Remy Alexander and 6-year-old daughter River Rose. So while they might not be super-involved in the dynamics of their parents’ relationship, they definitely know something’s up — and like any mom, Clarkson’s just doing her best to soldier on through it.

With all the iconic breakup ballads Clarkson delivered over the years, we can’t lie — we’re excited to see what kind of power she’s put into an album to which her own breakup is so personally connected. After all, Kelly Clarkson music has always been an integral part of how we get over our own exes. Shouldn’t she have her own, custom Kelly Clarkson breakup bop to dance to now?

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

