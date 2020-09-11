EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Were Spotted Showing Some PDA While Out in NYC

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk made a rare public appearance together Tuesday, Sep 8 with their three-year-old daughter Lea — and the trio was spotted out again together Thursday, Sep 10. “They were enjoying each other’s company,” a source exclusively tells SheKnows. And according to the insider, the duo looked to be happy while out together as a family.

“Irina was smiling,” the source continued. At one point during their outing, Irina was a bit affectionate the source reveals, telling SheKnows the 34-year-old model was seen rubbing Cooper’s back.

In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the A Star is Born actor can be seen walking alongside Shayk while holding their daughter and in other shots, the exes can be seen with their arms wrapped around one another.

The couple split last year after four years of dating and have kept their personal lives quite private. “Irina truly had high hopes for their future together,” a source told ET last summer following their breakup. “She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working.”

“She didn’t feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable,” the source continued. “They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits.”

While breakups can be painful they are also sometimes for the best. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple,” Shayk told Vogue of her split with Cooper. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other”.

And while we don’t know what the future will hold, it is certainly nice to see both Cooper and Shayk out together again after so many months.

