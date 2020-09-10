Looks like the all-star original cast is back together! Neve Campbell just confirmed she’d be returning to Scream 5 after speculation she might join Courteney Cox and David Arquette who announced their return to the ’90s horror cult classic.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news. “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies,” Campbell wrote underneath a video clip of the villain’s mask. And the official Twitter account for the franchise confirmed the news writing, “Hello, Sidney…It’s OFFICIAL: The original: “Scream” queen Neve Campbell is back.”

Hello, Sidney… It’s OFFICIAL: The original "Scream" queen Neve Campbell is back. https://t.co/j5JLt3htva — Scream (@ScreamMovies) September 10, 2020

Fellow original cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette will also be reprising their roles in the hit franchise. Cox announced her return in July on Instagram writing, “@screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics,” beneath an image of the iconic masked killer.

Arquette shared back in May of his decision to join the cast telling The Hollywood Reporter how excited he was to once again have the opportunity to play Dewey. “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Campbell previously hinted her interest in returning to the nostalgic flick telling EW in an interview she was in talks with producers. “The conversations are being had, that’s for sure,” Campbell shared. “There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn’t sure it was going to happen.”

Well, it’s official, it’s happening — and the OG cast has signed on for a fifth installment set to hit theaters January 2022. We can’t wait!

Before you go, click here to see more nostalgic reboots happening in 2020.