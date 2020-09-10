Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Diana Rigg’s Death Has Fans Remembering Olenna Tyrell’s Dying Words on Game of Thrones in a Whole New Light

Louisa Ballhaus
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO.
“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” As she uttered these words, Lady Olenna Tyrell braced for death — but not, of course, before getting in the last word. Lady Olenna Tyrell, played with icy bravado by Diana Rigg, died as she lived: cunning, fearless, and Cersei Lannister’s worst nightmare. With the sad news of Avengers actress Rigg passing away herself at age 82, we’re looking back at one of the many shows that would have been lost without her presence: Game of Thrones, on which Rigg had what may be the show’s most iconic death scene — and certainly its most iconic dying words. With her final words, Olenna Tyrell amplified herself and her legacy to new heights — and as our hearts go out to Rigg’s loved ones, we hope they know how fervently her characters will be remembered.

Rigg’s daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, announced her mother had passed away on Thursday, revealing the cause of death as cancer she’d battled since a March diagnosis. Per BBC, Stirling noted she “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” adding: “I will miss her beyond words.”

With a long career including roles as (the only ever) Mrs. James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Emma Peel on The Avengers, Rigg would have had a rich legacy even without Lady Olenna. But the outpouring of love from GoT fans is already proving what a mark Rigg made on the show’s viewers — and it’s especially moving to note how many recall her final line as one of her most powerful moments.

As we mourn the loss of another great star, it’s a comfort to remember that Olenna Tyrell made sure her star only grew as her character’s life on the show ended. Stories live forever, not people, as Olenna knew well — and Rigg’s stories are rich enough to last several lifetimes.

