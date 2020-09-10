“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” As she uttered these words, Lady Olenna Tyrell braced for death — but not, of course, before getting in the last word. Lady Olenna Tyrell, played with icy bravado by Diana Rigg, died as she lived: cunning, fearless, and Cersei Lannister’s worst nightmare. With the sad news of Avengers actress Rigg passing away herself at age 82, we’re looking back at one of the many shows that would have been lost without her presence: Game of Thrones, on which Rigg had what may be the show’s most iconic death scene — and certainly its most iconic dying words. With her final words, Olenna Tyrell amplified herself and her legacy to new heights — and as our hearts go out to Rigg’s loved ones, we hope they know how fervently her characters will be remembered.

Diana Rigg, who received three Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Lady Olenna Tyrell on #GameofThrones, has died https://t.co/xocfHX4krM pic.twitter.com/j8lmyabtXX — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2020

Rigg’s daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, announced her mother had passed away on Thursday, revealing the cause of death as cancer she’d battled since a March diagnosis. Per BBC, Stirling noted she “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” adding: “I will miss her beyond words.”

Rest in peace, Dame Diana Rigg. No one could have portrayed Lady Olenna Tyrell quite as gloriously as you did. This has to be everyone’s favourite line of yours from Game of Thrones. We’ll tell Cersei it was you. pic.twitter.com/Oma13W0dmh — Tom Featherstone (@tomfev) September 10, 2020

Rest in Peace to the legendary Diana Rigg. One of her final iconic roles was, of course, as Olenna Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones', where she delivered one of the most ruthless lines in a series full of them. "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."pic.twitter.com/R1xw5wAIMK — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) September 10, 2020

With a long career including roles as (the only ever) Mrs. James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Emma Peel on The Avengers, Rigg would have had a rich legacy even without Lady Olenna. But the outpouring of love from GoT fans is already proving what a mark Rigg made on the show’s viewers — and it’s especially moving to note how many recall her final line as one of her most powerful moments.

I will forever remember her for this ICONIC line "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me". https://t.co/pSopimfLAv — Bex | WAP | BLM (@BeckySnowden92) September 10, 2020

"Tell Cersei it was me." Best line from that show. RIP Dame Diana Rigg. — cherica (@RicaCherica) September 10, 2020

RIP Diana Rigg. One of the most iconic characters of Game of Thrones. "Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me." That legendary line would not be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nkRCWSaB8u — Tejjie Tej (@Tejiri_tej) September 10, 2020

As we mourn the loss of another great star, it’s a comfort to remember that Olenna Tyrell made sure her star only grew as her character’s life on the show ended. Stories live forever, not people, as Olenna knew well — and Rigg’s stories are rich enough to last several lifetimes.

Before you go, click here to pay tribute to all of the celebrities we’ve lost in 2020.