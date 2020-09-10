Megan Fox and new flame Machine Gun Kelly have made no secret of their romance — since May, that is, when Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green announced the end of their 15-year off-and-on relationship. Now, whenever either half of the steamy music video-making duo speaks of the other, it’s clear that things between Fox and Kelly are heating up. And while some worried about how quickly Fox appeared to move on after her split from Green, a new source says Kelly has already met Green’s sons with Fox, Noah, Journey, and Bodhi, a sure sign that the 90210 star is getting more comfortable around his ex’s new boo. Maybe Green is feeling more open to new relationships after recent outings with model Tina Louise, or maybe Kelly and Fox have just been going steady long enough to know this is serious. Either way, the Green-Fox family is definitely exploring new territory.

A new source close to the couple came forward to share that, while Fox and Kelly feel very seriously about each other and are beginning to meet each other’s families, it’s too early for them to consider formal next steps like an engagement.

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian,” the source told Us Weekly. “MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them…Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

It makes sense that Green would be protective of their young sons (their eldest Noah is only 7), and we’re sure that Fox is too. Kelly, who has a 12-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship, is no stranger to these dynamics either, and we trust that everyone is operating with their kids’ best interests in mind.

Still, when a relationship gets serious, this is the natural next step — and it seems like Kelly and Fox are more smitten than ever.

“They are definitely super into each other,” the source confirms. “MGK is obsessed with Megan.”

As he should be! Post-split dating logistics are never as simple as we’d like, especially with kids involved. But we’re rooting for these two to make it work.

