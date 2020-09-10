Reality TV’s royal family shocked fans on Wednesday by announcing their flagship show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will be ending in 2021. While they assert the show has simply run its course, a new source claims two members of the family are largely responsible for the show ending: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. And while the sisters had already made up their minds to back out, the decision to end the show was apparently not unanimous in the famous fam.

Ultimately, momager Kris Jenner made the call to end KUWTK. However, she reportedly didn’t have much choice in the matter. “The family has been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now,” a source told The Sun. “Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on — he’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”

Kim isn’t the only one who has reasons for wanting out. “Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements — she doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight,” said the source. “Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family… now [she’s] free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.”

As for Kourtney, well, her desire to leave KUWTK has been documented pretty extensively over the past year. So, it’s safe to say she won’t be shedding any tears over the show’s end. Reiterated the source, “It was Kim’s decision to take a break and Kylie and Kourtney’s exits that meant it ended.”

That doesn’t mean everyone is pumped to say goodbye, though.

“The only people who are upset are Khloé and Scott Disick. Khloe’s tried to launch several spin-off shows, but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK. And who knows how Scott will make money now the show is being canceled. He loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star. I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way,” the Sun‘s source pointed out.

Landing somewhere in the middle is Caitlyn Jenner, who wasn’t even told the show was ending until the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew went public with the announcement. “I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media,” Caitlyn said in an interview with The Morning Show in Australia.

She continued, “Was I surprised? No. But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years. The girls and Kris have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run.”

