EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Have Been Dating for Longer Than You Think

Katie Holmes officially has a new boyfriend! In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old actress is seen smooching Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, during what looks to be a romantic date night in New York City. The two were first photographed together Sep 4. But at the time, Vitolo hadn’t been identified just yet, so the media had been referring to him as Holmes’ “mystery man.”

Well, the mystery is solved. Emilio Vitolo Jr., a well-known chef amongst celebrities, is now dating one of Hollywood’s most famous women. And a source exclusively tells SheKnows, “they’ve been seeing each other longer than people might think.” How long is longer than we might think? That, we don’t know.

What we do know, is that the two have been seen out together multiple times in Manhattan where the Dawson’s Creek reportedly has been living since moving out of her Calabassas home after splitting with Jamie Foxx — a 6-year relationship that was kept impressively very under wraps.

The A-lister has always been very private when it comes to her personal relationships and so to see her publicly stacking on the PDA, that’s not something we’re used to seeing.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006-2012 and shares daughter Suri, 14, who reportedly “saved her” during dark times. “If Katie’s feeling stressed or down, Suri’s very compassionate and loving,” an insider told UsWeekly of their relationship. “Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel…It’s no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other. They really are wonderful together.”

“I love her so much,” the Batman Begins star told Instyle. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

The mother-daughter duo seem to be on quite the beautiful journey together, and we’re looking forward to many more happy moments.

