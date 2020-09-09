Ivanka Trump Encouraged Donald Not to Help Sister Tiffany Trump Get a Job

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s only child with second wife Marla Maples, has always stood out as the most distant of the Trump children. While Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump, who Donald shares with first wife Ivana Trump, have worked for and stood closely by the President all their lives, Tiffany was raised in California with mom Marla, and rumors have long flown that both her father and Trump siblings have been less than welcoming. Bolstering those rumors is a new report from Michael Cohen’s tell-all book Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, detailing Donald and Ivanka mulling over Tiffany’s request for help getting a job — specifically, an internship at Vogue. But Donald didn’t think his youngest daughter had the right “look” to work in fashion, and Ivanka was quick to chime in with her agreement.

Cohen, POTUS’ attorney from 2006 to 2018, expressed sympathy for Tiffany in his new book, noting that Donald favoring Ivanka over Tiffany was directly related to his valuation of their looks.

“I also really felt for Tiffany and the way she was treated. The pecking order of the kids was painfully apparent,” Cohen wrote. “Trump was very specific about his views on the importance of female beauty in measuring the value of women, including inside his own family.”

It goes without saying that “the importance of female beauty in measuring the value of women” is a phrase that shouldn’t exist, let alone be expressed as a serious metric by which our President assesses the people around him. And yet, his higher estimation of Ivanka’s looks didn’t just lead to personal favoritism, but professional, offering her high-level meetings while denying Tiffany’s requests for help.

When Tiffany graduated from college in 2016, she asked her father to call Anna Wintour and get her an internship at Vogue. Given both Melania and Ivanka’s long histories with Vogue, maybe she thought it would be a natural fit — but Donald wasn’t so sure his daughter should pursue a career in fashion.

“I don’t think Tiffany has the look,” Cohen reports Trump telling Ivanka. “She just doesn’t have what you have, honey.”

“She just doesn’t have the look is the right way to say it, Daddy,” Ivanka replied.

Needless to say, Tiffany did not go on to work at Vogue, enrolling instead at Georgetown Law. While she recently spoke at the RNC in support of her father, it seems like Donald may be the least of Tiffany’s problems — and we’re left wondering what Ivanka stands to gain from shutting her out.

