Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe Is So Stunning (& Mom’s Twin!) at Age 21

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe is turning 21 today, and no one’s more excited (and a tiny bit wistful) than her proud mom, who shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ava have always been close, but it’s still been amazing to watch Ava grow up into her mom’s mini-me over the years — and now, as she officially becomes a young woman (it doesn’t count until you can drink, right?), this new photo from mom shows she’s more her mom’s lookalike than ever. To be fair, we have plenty of movies reminding us what Witherspoon looked like at the tender age of 21, but that just makes it all the more striking how much of Reese we see in the 21-year-old Ava’s face.

Witherspoon took to to share how excited she was for her daughter’s birthday — and show off the photo proving Ava is mom’s doppelgänger through and through.

Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is 21?! Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫 Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of you. I can’t wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/ALitsSYxcl — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 9, 2020

“Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is 21?! Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman,” Witherspoon wrote. “Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of you. I can’t wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you.”

The photo of their smiling blonde-haired, blue-eyed faces isn’t the only one she shared. We also got the obligatory birthday throwback pic of Ava as a grinning baby in a party hat, and honestly, it’s hard to tell which one is cuter.

Even though we’re starting to suspect these two are secretly sisters, Reese and Ava will always be one of our favorite mother-daughter duos around.

