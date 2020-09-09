Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s household just got a little more hectic in the happiest way! On Tuesday night, the couple welcomed into the world their fifth child together, an as-of-yet unnamed baby boy. In addition to Alec’s 24-year-old daughter Ireland (from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger), the new little one joins big siblings Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Angel Charles, 4, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2.

Hilaria headed to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the Baldwin family’s good news. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name,” the Mom Brain podcast co-host captioned a hospital photo of the proud parents with their newborn. The update came shortly after Hilaria posted what ended up being her final bump photo before Baldwin Baby No. 5 made his big debut.

After suffering two miscarriages, Hilaria was understandably emotional when she announced this pregnancy back in April. “I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she captioned a video of her bump with the sound of baby’s heartbeat in the background. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

While it goes without saying a house filled with five young children can probably get pretty wild, Hilaria says she and Alec wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The best thing about having a big family is there’s just so much love,” she told People in August. “They say when you have one kid, you’re like, ‘I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.’ Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn’t change as you have more and more and more.”

