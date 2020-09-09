After what feels like far too long, Grey’s Anatomy is back in action! Granted, it won’t return to our screens until ABC’s fall TV lineup premieres. However, series star Ellen Pompeo — aka Dr. Meredith Grey herself — just gave us all something to look forward to by sharing the first behind-the-scenes photo from Season 17. And judging by who is in the photo, we have a feeling Mer’s love life could get even more complicated when the show (finally!) returns.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Pompeo confirmed that, yes, Grey’s Anatomy has resumed filming. As the show gets back into its fictional medical groove, Pompeo wants the real medical heroes out there to know the cast is thinking of them. “First time back in my scrubs… since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid,” Pompeo wrote. “I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

Of course, it’s hard not to zero in on the cast member with Pompeo in this first look at Season 17: Richard Flood, the handsome Irish actor who came to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital last season as the new Head of Pediatrics, Dr. Cormac Hayes.

So, does this mean what we think it means? Are Meredith and “McWidow” actually going to hook up? To recap, Mer found out last season that BFF-slash-defector Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) sent Hayes to Grey Sloan as a sort of “gift.” At first, Meredith couldn’t understand what Cristina was thinking. As the season wore on, though, Meredith began to see a different side of Hayes. Fast forward through some flirting and foreshadowing to the season finale, and fans saw Mer agree to go out with him.

Of course, then Meredith’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) suffered a breakdown — and the last we saw of her was stopping to help a visibly distraught DeLuca and bring him back to her house. The plot thickens! And considering that Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine back in April that even she wasn’t sure which love interest to root for, well, we suspect there could be more back-and-forth in store for the good Dr. Grey.

Pompeo’s MerMac photo wasn’t the only potential spoiler shared from Season 17. She also posted a video of her knocking Jesse Williams (aka Dr. Jackson Avery) off of a paddleboard. She appears to be wearing her scrubs and a stethoscope in the video, and the caption alludes to “new season same foolishness.” But, like, where are they? The Caribbean?! Will there be a medical convention somewhere tropical this season?

Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, also shared a spoiler-y snapshot. In his first look, he stands with Kim Raver — his “partner in crime.” As you’ll remember, things didn’t exactly end well for the two of them. After discovering Raver’s Dr. Teddy Altman had cheated on him with her ex, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), Hunt bailed on their wedding. So, this photo at least seems to imply they’ll have to face each other.

Whew, Season 17 only just started filming and, already, there’s plenty of drama to dissect. Can it be fall TV season yet?!

