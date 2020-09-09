Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday, Sep 8 that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending in 2021 after 20 seasons on the air. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old wrote a heartfelt message to fans sharing that the hit reality show will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.

To our amazing fans,” Kim wrote underneath an old poster for the show. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The reality star went on to thank Ryan Seacrest and Bunim/Murray for spending “countless hours” documenting their lives.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” the SKIMS founder continued. “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Despite the lengthy (although sincere) social media post, I can’t help but try and read between the lines here — with everything that has been going on with Kim and Kanye West’s relationship these last few months, it would make sense they wouldn’t want to be filming right now. Or could Kanye possibly think he has a political career ahead of him in 2021? A successful show doesn’t just end, right? Although Kourtney did announce her exit in November 2019 and the show’s ratings have been in decline for some time now…so maybe Kim calling it quits was the network’s nice way of letting them break the news ‘KUWTK’ was canceled.

It’s only a matter of time before the real reason comes out.

Before you go, click here to see the best binge-worthy reality TV on now.