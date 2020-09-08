When we think of fun-loving Hollywood families, one springs to mind in a near-instant: Pink and her husband Carey Hart. The singer who turns 41 Sep 8 and Hart share two children, Willow Sage and Jameson Hart. And since they’ve been documenting their parenting journey on social media pretty much since their kiddos were born, Pink and Hart have given the rest of us a sense of what life might be like inside the Hart home. Our deduction? This is a wild, adventurous, tight-knit little crew of four.

Pink and Hart got hitched in 2006 and welcomed daughter Willow, 9, five years later in 2011. Baby bro “Jamo,” as the fam affectionately refers to him, came along in 2016. As is often the case with parents (not just celebs, by any stretch), Pink swears she and Hart aren’t considered “cool at all” to her kids. However, the photos and videos that they share on social media tell another story — one in which the kids spend a ton of time with their obviously rad mom and dad and seem to have a blast doing so.

TBH, we sort of wish Pink and Hart were our parents. Then our days would be filled with things like baking chocolate chip cookies, riding ATVs, wakeboarding, boating and basically every other fun activity under the sun. So, yeah, if you ask us, Willow and Jameson have it made. Keep scrolling for a look inside the life of this ridiculously cool Hollywood family.

The sweet life

Pink loves to bake, and she’s clearly passed that love along to her kids. She often shares snapshots of their kitchen adventures, like this photo of Jameson waiting for chocolate chip cookies to come out of the oven.

Virtual schooling

Like parents everywhere in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Pink and Hart are adjusting to a decidedly different school year. “Trying out this preschool thing remotely,” Pink wrote on Sept. 1. “My heart breaks for these kids, and my heart also goes out to every parent and teacher right now trying to figure it all out. I’m grateful for community and for all of us trying to keep each other safe. In the words of my father, ‘This, too, shall pass.’”

The dog(pile) days of summer

Pink is definitely a hands-on mom, as evidenced by this photo of her playing with Willow, Jameson and a bonus kid.

Baby bro shenanigans

In true little brother fashion, Jameson “takes out his sister any chance he gets,” Hart captioned videos of his son tackling Willow off the boat and into the water below.

‘Turn down for what’

The family that wake-surfs together stays together! Hart and Jameson show off their impressive water-sporting skills in a way-too-cute-for-words action video.

Like mother, like daughter

With her new shorter ‘do, Willow looks even more like a carbon copy of her gorgeous mama.

Big 2020 mood

Pink captured Jameson in a hilarious and strangely relatable moment this July, documenting her son splayed out in the year wearing one flipper. We feel ya, kid.

Sharpshooters

Hart spent some quality time with his little ones sharpening up their aim in June. “Such a fun afternoon shooting some rifles and pistols w/ Willz and Jamo. I trip out how good Willz is w/ her .22 bolt action rifle,” the proud dad wrote. “Today both Jamo and Willz had such a blast running through some rounds. Was Willz 1st time shooting a pistol and she is hooked. Be safe everyone.”

On Mother’s Day, with love

Hart didn’t let Mother’s Day pass without heaping praise on his wife. “This is a next level mother right here. The love and attention that she gives to our children is second to none. Her ability to juggle mother, musician, wife, and friend is crazy!! Through this crazy quarantine and covid infection, she has been the true hero of our house,” he gushed.

For her part, Pink shared a photo of Hart and the kids, joking, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the picture takers of the family that can find 5,000 photos of their families and none of them.”

Classic summer stuff

“The Harts’ version of an iPad. Who remembers this as a kid?” Hart captioned a cute snapshot of Willow and Jameson playing with the water hose in the family’s driveway. And, uh, who wouldn’t want to be in this yard between the hose, those ATVs and that dreamy playhouse?

Getting creative

Quarantine forced parents to really think outside of the box in order to keep kids entertained, and Pink didn’t disappoint. In April, she shared a video showing the indoor “survivor obstacle course” she created, exclaiming, “THE ROPES ARE LAVA!!!!”

Future paddle-boarding pros

One of the family’s favorite ways to spend time together is being active in the great outdoors. Here, Jameson hitches a ride while his sister paddle-boards them across the lake. What a great big sis!

Twinsies for life

Pink and Willow don’t just look alike; they dress alike sometimes, too! In April, the makeup-free mom showed off her and her firstborn rocking matchy striped swimwear.

Another Pink knock-off

Everyone always talks about Pink and Willow twinning it, but let’s be real… this photo of Jameson proves he’s the one who inherited his mom’s rock n’ roll personality.

Coronavirus scare

In early April, Pink revealed their family had been hit with the novel coronavirus. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Mommy and me fitness

Okay, so technically this wasn’t supposed to be a mommy-and-me dance class. However, Jameson clearly had other ideas.

Just a girl and her bow

Shortly after the coronavirus quarantine began, Hart revealed that Willow was working on her archery. “We are preppers,” he joked, alluding to the fact that the family was honing skills that might come in handy should doomsday dawn.

Chef-in-training

“She’s basically me but cooler,” Pink joked of a photo showing Willow baking Brazilian cheese bread while wearing faking glasses.

A Little Vitamin Sea

In February, the family enjoyed an idyllic day at the beach (prior to the pandemic). “My soul people,” Pink simply captioned the afternoon’s photos.

The happiest fam at the happiest place

In January, the Harts dressed in their Disney best to visit the happiest place on earth. Willow channeled her inner Cinderella for the outing, while Jameson proved he makes one super-cute Woody from Toy Story.

All bundled up

Dressed head-to-toe in winter gear, Pink, Hart and the kids soaked up the brisk sights and sounds of the British Columbia resort town of Whistler.

Crochet for days

“I’ve been working on this blanket for two years,” Pink admitted, adding of daughter Willow wrapped in the long-term project, “She’s gotten sick of waiting.”

QT at the CMAs

In November 2019, the family hit the CMAs for the rare glam evening out.

‘Punk rock spider people’

Of course the Harts would be one of those super-cool families that coordinates Halloween costumes without looking like total dorks. In fact, they look like even bigger badasses than normal.

European family vacay

Further proof the Harts are #FamilyGoals? They spent the summer of 2019 bouncing around Europe during the dreamiest vacay ever.

Photo booth perfection

At Soho House in West Hollywood, the Harts squeezed in for a dynamic photo booth session. “We go big and then we go home,” Pink quipped.

