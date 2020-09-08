Jodie Turner-Smith took to social media to show off her post-baby weight body after celebrating her 34th birthday with husband Joshua Jackson Monday, Sep 7. The new mom shared a photo of herself in honor of the one-year anniversary of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodywear line and also posted several photos of herself in what looks to be a quite sultry video shoot for the brand.

In the first clip shared, we see Turner-Smith laying down in front of multiple mirrors gazing at her reflection wearing a sexy nude-colored bra and underwear set — and in the other pics she’s solo working the camera, and well, she looks simply radiant.

“more 🍫🤎for @skims 1 year anniversary,” the model wrote. “Virgo season coming in mega hot and i’m not just talking about the temperature 🥵 #VirgoMood #ButAlso #ItIs114DegreesFahrenheit.” And this photoshoot comes after the 5’9 beauty shared that she was excited to be part of the SKIMS anniversary campaign.

“happy birthday @skims!,” Turer-Smith wrote. “Really excited to be a part of the 1 Year Anniversary campaign because my body has changed so much in the last year and at every size i’ve felt sexy in @skims 🤎🤎🤎 thank you for supporting me from press tour to postpartum 🤍🤍🤍 📸 by @vbuntitled.”

Having given birth to daughter Janie in April, Turner-Smith has felt ‘at home’ in her body again — sharing to Instagram stories, the new mom wrote, “this week was the first time I started to feel like I was at home in body again. I still have a ways to go, but that feeling, NOT what the scale says, is what’s guiding me. Grateful for my body today.” Amen.

Before you go, click here to see which models walked the catwalk while pregnant.