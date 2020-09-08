If Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s love story hasn’t already made you melt, well, prepare to be puddled. Turner-Smith turned 34 on Monday and, in celebration, Jackson posted a stunning bikini photo of the birthday girl — and he couldn’t resist gushing about his wife (and the mother of his child) in the process. Seriously, could these two be any sweeter? Or more beautiful? Or, you know, both?!

Jackson took to Instagram on Turner-Smith’s special day to share a heartfelt message of gratitude. In the accompanying photo, Turner-Smith appears to be sitting in front of a Jamaican flag (her parents are from the island nation) with the sea as a backdrop. She wears a leopard-print bikini and sports a huge smile on her makeup-free face. “Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world,” Jackson said, adding, “This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”

It certainly has been an exciting year for the pair. After reportedly marrying in December, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April.

Adorably, Turner-Smith is just as crazy about Jackson as he is about her. In June, she celebrated his first Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Big soulmate energy. #1 daddy. Just checking in to say that. Us girls are so lucky to have ya.” She shared a few more snapshots on Twitter, playfully saying, “Many have called him daddy. I made him one.”

The pair chronicled their journey into parenthood by documenting Turner-Smith’s home birth for British Vogue. Jackson served as the unofficial photographer for the feature, while Turner-Smith wrote about the experience. As she explained, they “decided on home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism.”

Stunning, smart and fierce? It’s little wonder Jackson is so enamored with Turner-Smith.

