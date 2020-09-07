Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Blended Family Photo In Honor of Labor Day

While the couple’s wedding originally planned for this summer has been postponed, the pandemic has not stopped Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez from establishing roots — and the engaged duo appears to be all smiles alongside their four children to celebrate the long weekend.

“Tree cheers! 🍃💚 Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Labor Day, from our family to yours,” the MLB player captioned his latest post on Instagram. “I’m excited to be working the Cardinals-Cubs game at 4 p.m. ET today on @espn. I love holiday ⚾️!! How are you celebrating the holiday?” In the picture, we see the couple with the four kids (two from each of their prior marriages) in coordinating white and blue denim to signify summer’s unofficial end.

The Hustlers star shares twins, Max and Emme, 12 with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while the former Yankees player shares daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez shared how the soon-to-be-married couple and their respective children quickly embraced their potential future family members and siblings. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” Lopez told People in 2018. ‘[It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.”

We can’t wait to see how this new family flourishes!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who have a close relationship with their stepkids.