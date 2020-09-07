Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Philip Reveals Disappointment Over Grandson Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Life

Elisa Lewittes
The Duke of Edinburgh’s latest biography shares his honest thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the royal family. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly dismayed to learn of Prince Harry’s decision to forgo his royal duties and move to Los Angeles with Markle and their one-year-old son, Archie. In the new tell-all, Prince Philip Revealed, royal biographer Ingrid Seward details the 99-year-old monarch’s personal feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is written that Philip believes Harry’s decision to exit the Royal family led him to “giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centered celebrity in North America.” And the Prince remains at a loss for how his grandson came to choose these life-altering circumstances. “He has found it hard to understand exactly what it was that made his grandson’s life so unbearable,” Seward explained. “As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work.”

Throughout his over 72-year marriage, Philip has shown his adherence to traditional values and exemplified a sense of duty. And this helps to explain his perspective on Harry’s choices. “For a man whose entire existence has been based on a dedication to doing the right thing, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his responsibilities for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcée in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937,” Seward wrote.

These candid disclosures come following the announcement of the Sussexes’ new Netflix show after their decision to officially exit the royal family earlier this year. The couple is said to have signed a multi-year deal with the television and movie streaming platform after starting their own production company — and Harry recently made his film debut in the Rising Phoenix documentary.

Through this new venture, the parents hope to create inspiring family-oriented content throughout their new-found media titles.

Before you go, click here for a look inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. 

