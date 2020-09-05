Why John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Wild’ Pregnancy Reveal Was a Last-Minute Decision

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third baby — happy (and unexpected!) news that the couple revealed in a stealth — and yet totally public — way: at the end of the music video for Legend’s new single, “Wild.” Now, Legend has revealed to People that the pregnancy announcement part of the video, which was gorgeously shot in Mexico, almost didn’t happen. And the reason is super-relatable to anyone who’s ever been pregnant.

According to Legend, Teigen worried that it was too early in her pregnancy to make the announcement public.

As Legend explained to People during Meredith’s :BLACKPRINT series, “She was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy. We hadn’t taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, ‘Let’s just shoot it.’ And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene.”

There’s no right or wrong time to go public with pregnancy news, and many pregnant people no longer abide by the old “wait till you’re out of the first trimester” recommendation to share the news. It’s a deeply personal decision — and different for everyone — and we can certainly relate to (and understand) Teigen’s hesitancy to go public in such a big way.

Still, we’re happy that the couple felt confident enough to go forward with the romantic reveal and share it with the rest of us.

