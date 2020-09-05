Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Cindy Crawford Shared the Sweetest Throwback Photo for Lookalike Daughter Kaia’s Birthday

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Chelsea Lauren/WWD.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s little girl — that’d be Kaia Gerber — is all grown up, but who can blame the supermodel mama for feeling a bit nostalgic for her stunning daughter’s younger years? Just a day after Kaia’s 19th birthday, Crawford shared the sweetest birthday post and throwback photo to honor the occasion. Kaia has been modeling since she was 10, booking photoshoots and appearing on haute couture runways, but in Crawford’s pic, Kaia is just a wee one dressed in a pink princess gown and a gold crown, beaming at the camera.

“Happy birthday to my not so little princess! Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself. So proud of the woman you are becoming! 😘🎂💐 👑,” Crawford captioned her post.

Kaia, herself, shared a photo from a shoot done for Vogue Japan in celebration of her birthday, although hers was certainly more risqué, considering that she was completely naked except for a pair of thigh-high black patent leather boots.

nineteen 🖤

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kaia has reminded us of her mother — their yearbook photos even look alike!

Kaia followed up her sexy Vogue photo with a throwback of her own, posting a picture from her childhood.

still me

“Still me” she joked about the flashback photo her younger self swimming underwater in a pink swimsuit and matching goggles.

