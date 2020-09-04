Tiffany Haddish Tells Dr. Facui What COVID-19 Felt Like After Testing Positive

In a new YouTube video, Tiffany Haddish, 40, interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The Girls Trip actress revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and went into detail about her experience with coronavirus and how she recovered.

Haddish opened the interview joking about being allergic to her house, as cabin fever has been running high during lockdown — but the conversation changed once she revealed she had contracted the coronavirus.

“I was working on a movie,” Haddish said. “And someone in the movie had contracted coronavirus. I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie,” she continued. “Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

“Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550. Which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes,” she continued. “Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

Haddish went on to share that she “didn’t feel anything,” but made sure to quarantine. “I stayed away from everybody, just stayed in my house, me and my dogs, and I practiced learning how to do the splits. And now I can do the splits,” she joked. “Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was like three months ago… and I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

The actress said that she was tested an additional time but her results came back negative as did her antibodies test results. “I think I’m superhuman,” Haddish said.

Dr. Fauci went on to say that it’s what he calls, “true, true, and unrelated.” “A. You are superhuman, B. True, your antibodies are gone because they probably had a very short half-life. But what I can tell you almost for sure is that you have some residual immunity probably T-cells that are able to protect you. But the one thing it does say… we don’t know yet, we will know as we get more experience, about how long you’re protected. So you should not assume Tiffany, that you are completely protected.”

And Dr. Fauci added a few tips we should all adhere to: “No crowds, wear your mask, 6 feet distance, and wash your hands as frequently as you can.”

