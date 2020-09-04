Catherina Zeta-Jones, 50, and Michael Douglas, 75, have been enjoying their time together in quarantine at their New York Mansion with their kids Carys, 17, and Dylan, 20 over the last few months — and to mark the end of summer, Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a sweet photo.

In the photo, daughter Carys is seen resting her chin on her brother Dylan’s back while the two look into the camera. “Summer officially over in our family,” the Welsh actress wrote on Instagram. “Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both… And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass.(photo by mamarazzi, CZJ).”

While COVID-19 has impacted the school year in a variety of ways, Dylan will head back to Brown University as a junior. The university has implemented a phased approach to welcoming students back to campus for the fall semester of its 2020-21 academic year, delaying the start of in-person undergraduate instruction until October.

And according to Closer Weekly, it’s been bittersweet for the new empty-nesters who very much miss having their kids at home yet also admit enjoying their alone time. “Carys is in boarding school, she’s gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” The Kominsky Method said. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45-minute drive, and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go ‘what are we going to do now?'”

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden…” Douglas continued. “…and then we got over that very quickly! And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.“

While being in lockdown these last few months might have prevented the couple from seeing shows they have been quite busy with a new member of their family, Taylor. In April Douglas brought home the most adorable puppy which has been keeping them quite busy.

