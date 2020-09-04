Cindy Crawford’s Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Just Bared It All For This Sexy Naked Photo

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber happen to share two stunning children following in mom’s model footsteps, with both son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber booking photoshoots and appearing on runways as soon as their teen years rolled around. Kaia in particular has made a name for herself as a rising star with her mother’s same talent for taking striking photos — and the red-hot naked pic she shared for her 19th birthday is no exception. Not only is Kaia looking more fabulous (and high-fashion — those boots!) than ever, but we couldn’t help thinking back to a few of Crawford’s memorable shoots when we saw the photo. At 19, Kaia is her mom’s lookalike more than ever, and this sexy pic proves they both have the same skill for working the camera.

Kaia shared the photo from a recent Vogue Japan shoot for her 19th birthday, writing “nineteen” with a heart emoji under the sultry black-and-white snap of her laying on the ground, wearing nothing except thigh-high black boots. She’s looking all grown up, all right — and likely pretty familiar to those who have followed mom Crawford’s career.

Over her time as a model, Crawford has posed for dozens of naked shoots, and a post she shared in 2016 shows one example of her posing on the ground for a similar nude pic. More than all the ways these two gorgeous women resemble each other, it’s amazing how well they both connect to the camera — and it might be that stare, more than anything else, that has us thinking of Crawford every time we see Kaia pose.

