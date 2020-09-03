Was Brad Pitt Trying to Make Angelina Jolie Jealous With the Timing of His Nicole Poturalski Trip?

With one little trip to the South of France, Brad Pitt has unearthed a treasure trove of information about his love life. First, we met his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, stunning 27-year-old German model and single mom to son Emil. Then, we learned she was in an open marriage with restaurateur Roland Mary, who may or may not have introduced her to Pitt. And now, we’re learning that Pitt’s private jet trip may not have been as spur-of-the-moment as it looked. Château Miraval, where Pitt and Poturalski spent the last week of August, is also the site of his wedding to ex Angelina Jolie — the wedding whose August 23 anniversary coincided neatly with Poturalski’s visit. And look, maybe Pitt just forgot — it wouldn’t be the first time a man forgot an anniversary. But if this new source’s claim that Pitt planned the trip to get a reaction out of Jolie is right, this may be the pettiest we’ve seen the actor yet.

Château Miraval is personal to the Jolie-Pitts for many reasons. The couple first purchased the property in 2008, married there in 2014, and launched a Miraval rosé brand made in their winery. And amid an increasingly strained custody battle four years after Jolie first filed for divorce, it’s possible that getting personal was exactly what Pitt wanted — or so one source claims.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source told Us Weekly. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

We’re seriously hoping that’s not the case, both because it indicates things are worse between the exes than we thought and that Pitt might be losing sight of the larger goal here. It’s well and good for him to decide he’s fine with the consequences of escalating their disagreement, but with six kids caught in the cross-fire, he shouldn’t make that decision for them too.

Let’s hope that Pitt’s just bad with dates, and that this source’s predicted reaction from Jolie doesn’t come to pass. And if anyone wants to drop some family therapy fliers off by Château Miraval, I’m fine with that too.

