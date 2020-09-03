Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, has always made it clear the was going to forge her own path out of the shadow of her parents’ Hollywood careers. But some things you just can’t hide — and in a sexy new Skims picture of Rumer modeling a Kardashian bodysuit, there’s no mistaking that Rumer is mom Moore’s daughter. Maybe it was all the vintage touches on Rumer’s photo making us nostalgic for Moore’s ’90s phase, or maybe it’s the sweeping mane of dark hair that we can’t help associating with her mom to this day. But from looking at this photo, you’d swear the lookalike mother-daughter duo were twins.

Standing on a bed made up in what looks like black silk sheets, Rumer holds an old rotary phone to her ear, the cord stretching down to where the phone sits by her feet. Wearing only a black Skims bodysuit and black heels, she strikes a power pose with a backdrop of other Skims models for inspiration, including (of course) Kim Kardashian West herself.

“Happy Birthday @skims !!!” Rumer writes. “Thank you to the team and the oh so lovely @kimkardashian for including me. You are a gem my dear.”

We’re definitely not alone in noticing the resemblance to Demi, with fans noting they did a double-take when they saw it was Moore’s 32-year-old daughter. We’ve always loved Rumer for being 100% herself, but we also love seeing just how much that self looks like mom Demi.

