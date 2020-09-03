Dwayne Johnson Thanks God His Two Baby Girls are Healthy After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson and his family tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered. The 48-year-old opened up about his wife Lauren Hashian and their baby girls: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, on Instagram Live Wednesday in a heartfelt video sharing what it was like to fight the virus and how thankful he is that he and his family are healthy.

“My wife Lauren and my two baby girls, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said while addressing his fans September 2. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

The Rock went on to share why this has been so hard for him. “The reason why it’s different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family, and to protect my children, my loved ones. I know I speak for all of you guys…it’s our number one priority around the world. You always want to protect your family, your babies. I wish it was only me that tested positive so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious. Thank God we are healthy. We got through COVID19 stronger and healthier and believe me we are counting our blessings.”

And the Jumanji actor, who also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, had a few words for us as well, “My message to all of you around the 🌎, “Johnson wrote on Instagram. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.”

