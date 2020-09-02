Netflix Just Made Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Hollywood Dreams Come True

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix after starting their very own production company. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet named their company, according to the New York Times, the new California residents will soon be producing kids television programming, documentaries, docu-series, feature films, and scripted shows.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They also went on to share their hopes of impacting viewers with their work and that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach” of 193 million worldwide subscribers will help them “share impactful content that unlocks action.”

While Meghan is no stranger to Hollywood having starred in the USA Network hit Suits for seven series, hubby Prince Harry’s film and TV career is just taking off. The documentary Rising Phoenix, featuring the Duke, was released on Netflix Aug. 27 and tells the story of the Paralympic Games — from the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement that continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity, and human potential.

“Rising Phoenix is a story that the world needs right now,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible. It proves that sport is much more than a physical skill, it is purpose and drive, community and comradery, ambition and self-worth. These athletes are not only a credit to their countries and to their sport, they are also a true testament to human endeavour, and the epitome of resilience.”

Since having officially resigned from the royal family on April 1, the couple has been busy establishing relationships with studios — from talks with Disney, Apple, and NBC to now signing a multiyear Netflix deal, it looks like Meghan and Harry’s Hollywood dreams are coming true.

Before you go, click here to see all the best Netflix shows you should be watching now.

