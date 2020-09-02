Judging by Sarah Michelle Gellar’s latest tribute to husband Freddie Prinze Jr., the key to a long-lasting marriage might just be playfully trolling each other. The couple just marked their 18th anniversary and, well, Gellar’s got jokes! In addition to sharing a few sentimental throwback photos from the pair’s big day, the Buffy and the Vampire Slayer star gave Prinze Jr. a sweet, yet funny, shout-out in the caption.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. met on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer. By 2002, they were married and well on their way to becoming one of the most adored pairings in Hollywood. Today, they’re parents of two — daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, 8 — and have been hitched for nearly two decades.

To be clear, neither has ever been married to anyone else. That’s what makes Gellar’s tribute to her husband just as hilarious as it is heartwarming. “You… are my favorite husband,” she joked because, you know, she only has the one. Gellar balanced out her caption with two sentimental snapshots from their wedding. In the first, they both seem to be solemnly listening to the officiant. In the second, fittingly, they’re laughing.

The couple who laughs together stays together, perhaps?

Back in April, Prinze Jr. opened up about how his and Gellar’s love story began in an unexpected way: carpooling. They were shooting I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Gellar didn’t have a driver’s license. Since they were staying in a neighboring town, Prinze Jr. volunteered to let her ride with him. “We would just talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything,” he told Us Weekly. “‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”

But by the end of the movie, the two had formed a bond that would see them beyond their time on set. Fast forward 18 years of marriage to Gellar’s playful post, and it’s clear they still adore and challenge one another.

Before you go, click here for more celebrity marriages defying the odds.