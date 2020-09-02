This year’s CMA Awards nominations are in, and Miranda Lambert won big in more ways than one. The country crooner picked up a staggering seven nominations for the 2020 show, and that’s not all — Ms. Lambert now officially holds the highest number of CMAs nominations of any female artist of all time. That’s right, the “Bluebird” singer is out here making history! With a year as epically bad as 2020, at least we can say that Lambert is thriving as she should be, scooping up nominations for fan favorites like album Wildcard, “Fooled Around And Fell In Love”, and more.

Lambert’s seven nominations for the 2020 awards include nods to her overall performance, like Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, and love for “Bluebird” in the form of Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year noms. She was also nominated for Album of the Year for Wildcard and Music Event of the Year for “Fooled Around and Fell In Love,” which featured Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack.

Congratulations to all of the #CMAawards nominees! ✨ Watch Wednesday, November 11 at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork as winners are revealed LIVE on Country Music's Biggest Night! pic.twitter.com/5yML1TpM2q — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 1, 2020

With her now-55 nominations, Lambert narrowly overtook Reba McEntire’s 51 CMA nominations as most-nominated female artist of all time. (If you’re curious, the most-nominated artist of any gender is George Strait, with 83.) On Instagram, Lambert thanked her fans for all their support and for making her dream possible.

“Thank you from the bottom of my honky tonk heart for all the years of support and acceptance,” she wrote. “I love being part of the country music family. Songs and shows are what make my world go round.”

Congrats, Lambert!

