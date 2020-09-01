Melania Trump’s Dating Life Before Donald Totally Clashes with Her Model Past

Melania Trump is now known to most Americans as President Donald Trump’s wife, first lady, and mother to Barron — but of course, the Slovenian-American had a whole life before she met Donald at age 28. Relatively little is known about who Melania socialized with after her move to New York City at age 26, but former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was able to offer new insight in tell-all book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. Nodding to an old GQ profile, Wolkoff confirms that Melania’s former roommate wasn’t exaggerating when he described her lifestyle, closer to what you’d expect from a wealthy divorcée than a young model. Melania definitely dated — but whether she really went out is another story.

Wolkoff recalls the description of Melania by former roommate Matthew Atanian when she tries to explain how FLOTUS subverts expectations when you meet her in person. “When Melania first arrived in New York at twenty-six, ‘she didn’t go out to dance clubs; she’d go to Harry Cipriani for dinner at ten and be home by one,'” Wolkoff remembers reading. “Men she would go out with tended to be wealthier, the industrious, European type. They were Italians, playboys. But they’d go out for dinner and she’d be home before [I] was.”

Dinner at Cipriani with a wealthy European type sounds like (and has been) the plot of many a Real Housewives of New York City episode, a show Melania might have found herself on one day if things had gone differently. Melania may have been young, but her habits were already suited to a quieter lifestyle.”

“Melania has never been much of a party girl,” Wolkoff says of her former friend. “It’s been reported that Melania had dated a Slovenian while in college. I’m only aware of a previous boyfriend in Paris or Milan. She ‘dated’ before Donald, of course.”

And once Melania was a married woman things were no different — it seemed that Melania had simply never had much patience with the partying scene. She had other ideas of fun.

“The Melania I know preferred to sit around the penthouse in her Trump bathrobe or to march around with weights on her ankles, pumping her pink dumbbells,” Wolkoff recounts.

Melania Trump: the Real Housewives star who got away.

