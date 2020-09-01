Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband, football player Andrew East, have always embraced Shawn’s Gold medal-winning past, even while being open about the pressures she faced. Shawn has been remarkably candid about the toll of being a young Olympic star, the eating disorder she struggled with, and the long road to recovery that followed — but throughout, her love for gymnastics has never waned, and it now seems even baby girl Drew Hazel East has got the bug. In a new video, Drew Hazel tried on her first leotard — purple, sparkly, everything a 9-month-old could want — and this baby gymnast’s reaction is not one you’ll want to miss.

Now, we’re not sure if Drew Hazel gets her strut from her mama or if she was just born that way, but this baby girl is leaning on the mirror and admiring herself like a pro. Drew Hazel looks good and she knows it.

“She is my spirit animal,” mom Shawn writes below. “Baby girl… May the world never strip you of your light. May we ALL look at ourselves AND others with such wonder and amazement.”

Shawn and Andrew welcomed Drew Hazel in November 2019, and they’ve shared snapshots of her life ever since, captivated like all new parents by every first. We wouldn’t take this as a sure sign that baby Drew is headed down the gymnast path — but if she does go that route, at least we know she’d have one heck of a trainer.

