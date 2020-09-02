Melania Trump’s ‘I Don’t Really Care Do U’ Jacket Was Apparently a Jab at Michelle Obama

Amid nationwide protests about the treatment of children at the U.S. border, Melania Trump made more than a few jaws drop when she strode out to board a plane to Texas in a green Zara jacket with a big, bold question on the back: “I really don’t care,” it asked. “Do u?” As has happened so often over the past four years, heads turned to Melania for answers and were met with silence — in the media, that is. The first lady turned to her friends with her reaction and explanations, and one former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has now shared what she heard from FLOTUS herself about this fashion choice. As with all Wolkoff’s anecdotes in new tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, the details of how Melania reacted in private are far from what we expected — and we definitely didn’t expect the FLOTUS’ reasoning to be connected to Michelle Obama.

As Wolkoff tells it, she was reading the news in horror when her pal Melania hit her up with a text: “Liberals are getting crazy again!” it read. When they next spoke, she finally managed to address the jacket head on, and quickly realized Melania knew exactly how much attention the jacket would bring.

This is why moms are mad about the "special message" #MelaniaTrump gave to mothers at the #RNC. https://t.co/ADu9X1drRv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 26, 2020

“[Melania’s stylist] Hervé almost had a heart attack with the jacket,” she told Melania. “People are writing terrible things to him about it on his Instagram and Facebook.”

“Bad comments are expected,” Melania replied. “My office had nothing to do with it. They are not my gatekeepers. I decide what I wear for myself…I’m driving liberals crazy! You know what? They deserve it!”

So far, it just seemed like Melania was getting a kick out of all the attention — fair payback, she felt, for her mistreatment in the press, to leave everyone guessing over what she meant. But Melania had another reason for wanting press coverage on this specific trip to the border.

“Melania wore the jacket to ‘get the media’s attention,’ she said,” Wolkoff recalls. ” ‘Otherwise no one would have covered the story. The media never covers the good things…They’d say, who cares she went to the border.’ This was a defining moment for Melania, and she wanted attention, just like Donald.”

The author of "Melania and Me" had lunch with #MelaniaTrump that same day the infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape came out. “She was smiling. It was as if nothing happened.”https://t.co/9rG6IlfLwV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 31, 2020

Later on that phone call, she added: “Did Michelle Obama go to the border? She never did. Show me the pictures!'”

If these anecdotes paint an accurate picture, Melania thought the media would gloss over her trip to the border unless she did something to piss them off — and if they didn’t get pictures of her going to the border, she’d never be able to flaunt that she did something Michelle Obama didn’t.

On the bright side, she accomplished her goal of not being Michelle Obama twice-over. Wearing that jacket is something Michelle Obama did never, and would never, do.

