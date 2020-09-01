Melania Trump Says This Is Why Donald Trump Divorced Ivana Trump & Marla Maples

As a public figure, First Lady Melania Trump may be a woman of few words — but in private, with friends like Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former Met Gala producer and stepdaughter of jeweler Harry Winston, the Slovenian-American model definitely knew how to speak her mind. Wolkoff’s new tell-all book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady reveals a side to Melania we’ve never seen before: a woman with strong opinions, clear goals, and and an occasionally spine-chilling way of analyzing things. In discussing her long marriage with Donald Trump, who she wed in 2005, Melania offers her stark assessment of how previous wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples had failed her husband, leading to divorce. Given her public disinterest, one could assume Melania had never bothered to learn much about Donald’s previous marriages — but it seems quite the opposite is true.

Wolkoff’s conversation with Melania about Donald’s past marriages was prompted by her asking why the former model didn’t use the “Trump” name to promote her various Melania beauty brands, particularly when some of her lines struggled to take off. But Melania never even considered it.

“She was very well aware of what he wanted — and didn’t want — in his third wife. He wasn’t the kind of husband who cheered on his wife’s career,” Wolkoff writes. “Melania told me the secret of her long marriage to him is that she is completely different from his other wives.”

Melania believes that both of Donald’s previous wives put undue pressure on him, and that’s why their marriages ended.

“Unlike Marla Maples, Melania didn’t pressure him emotionally,” Wolkoff writes of Melania’s explanation. “Unlike Marla Maples, Donald’s first wife, who ran one of his Atlantic City casinos and sold jewelry and clothes on QVC for a decade, Melania didn’t pressure Donald for things to do.”

